MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines of cars formed again Monday morning at Hard Rock Stadium as people waited for their turn for a coronavirus test.

“In just under two hours since the site opened, we’ve processed 1,096 tests. That’s over 500 tests and hour. We’re seeing extended wait times around the state,” said spokesman Mike Jachles. “As of 11 a.m., it was a two and a half to three-hour wait at the Hard Rock test site.”

Many people are getting tested before taking off for the holidays.

“It’s just like Thanksgiving, we’ve seen an increase in demand. People are apparently traveling so they want to check their status and know their COVID status. So, with that, we see an increase in demand and we’re ready to handle it,” said Jachles.

Officials at the site said they are on pace to potentially break a record for the number of people being tested in one day.

With long lines and long wait times, officials suggest you check around to see what testing site can work best for you.

“The best advice for people is to do a little bit of homework before you venture out. See what’s available. There are many testing options available. Just because the Hard Rock is the biggest doesn’t mean it’s neccesarily the best for you. There are other sites, you might take advantage of them and not have to wait,” said Jachles.

Click Here for a listing of test sites and their requirements if any.