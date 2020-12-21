TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida’s minimum wage will inch up to $8.65 on Jan. 1 before jumping to $10 on Sept. 30.
The minimum wage has been $8.56 this year but will increase nine cents in January because of a 2004 constitutional amendment that tied increases to cost-of-living changes.
The minimum wage for tipped workers will be 5.63 an hour as of Jan. 1.
The overall minimum wage, however, will accelerate in September because of a constitutional amendment that was approved last month to eventually set the wage at $15 an hour.
The wage will go to $10 on Sept. 30 and incrementally increase each year until reaching $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.
