MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,015 new coronavirus infections Monday.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,212,581.
There were another 115 deaths bringing the total to 20,976 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.45%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.50%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,297 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,097.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 276,414.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.43%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.63%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 917 new cases and 8 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,784.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 128,157 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.19%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,040 cases and 33 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.87%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 7.77%.
