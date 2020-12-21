Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday marked the third annual pig pardoning ceremony at Latin Cafe 2000 in Miami.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave her first pardon to “Chans” the pig.
The event is similar to when the president pardons a turkey on Thanksgiving, but with some added Miami style.
“Chans will go on to lead a free and joyful life at Aguacate,” the mayor said. “I, Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, hereby grant a full mayoral pardon for Chans and wish him many happy health years roaming his new Miami-Dade home. Chans, we’re so happy for you. Congratulations!”
Chans will now enjoy his new home at the Aguacate Animal Sanctuary.
While there, he’ll be able to run free and play with the two pigs pardoned last year.
