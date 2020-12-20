MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,401 new coronavirus infections Sunday.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,201,566.
There were another 97 deaths bringing the total to 20,861 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.35%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.42%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,019 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,066.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 274,117.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.11%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.64%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 838 new cases and 8 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,776.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 127,240 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.05% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.31%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 14 new cases and 1 additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,010 cases and 33 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.25%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.61%.
