FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police need your help identifying three serial theft suspects.
The men are accused of stealing from high-end stores
along Las Olas Boulevard.
The incidents happened on August 27, December 1, and December 7.
The trio hit the Elektrik boutique at 619 East Las Olas boulevard twice.
Carla Montano was working both times, “It’s frustrating and overwhelming,” she tells CBS4.
Montano says When the first robbery happened in late August, they cleaned out a rack of high-end clothing worth $20,000.
“One of them asked for a shoe size. When I went to the back to get the shoe, I came back and they were gone.”
When the three thieves returned in December Montano’s guard was up.
A coworker noticed an expensive handbag was missing.
She approached the trio and said, “I saw you took the bag and I’m gonna need you to give it back.” But the three muscled their way out of the store and took off down the block.
The three are believed to have stolen two high-end watches from the Coomi jewelry store on December 7th.
Fort Lauderdale police say the suspects speak Spanish and are between 20 and 30 years of age.
“Our local businesses are struggling through the pandemic and we want to get them identified,” said Casey Liening, with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective J. Vasquez at 954-828-5645 or you can call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
