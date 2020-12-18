MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A six-year-old South Florida boy who beat cancer had his wish granted Friday by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida built in a custom backyard treehouse and playset for Wyatt.

He survived more than two years of the most aggressive treatments available during multiple bouts of cancer.

Now, he’s celebrating life and enjoying his brand new treehouse.

“So we never could buy a treehouse and we bought this house. We couldn’t buy one so expensive, but Make a Wish made it happen,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt also says his magic treehouse has everything he ever wanted.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to Make-a-Wish Southern Florida.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Manatee Mystery Solved: What Appeared To Be Decapitated Sea Cow Was Result Of FWC Necropsy

Caught On Cam: 3 People Arrested After Fight Over PlayStation 5 Running Out At Walmart

Florida Governor Ron Desantis Says Trump Loss Could Affect Florida

Fort Lauderdale PD Tracks Package Of Fentanyl Pills To Convicted Felon’s Home, Finding More Drugs, Guns & Ammo