FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police need your help identifying three serial theft suspects.

The men are accused of stealing from high-end clothing stores along Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives say the suspects took nearly$100,000 in merchandise from three separate incidents on August 27, December 1, and December 7.

(Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

The suspects are described as Hispanic males between 20 and 30 years of age.

(Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Detectives believe the same suspects may also be responsible for a strong arm robbery at a business on Nov. 10 in Delray Beach.

(Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective J. Vasquez at 954-828-5645 or you can call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

