FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police need your help identifying three serial theft suspects.
The men are accused of stealing from high-end clothing stores along Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.
Detectives say the suspects took nearly$100,000 in merchandise from three separate incidents on August 27, December 1, and December 7.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males between 20 and 30 years of age.
Detectives believe the same suspects may also be responsible for a strong arm robbery at a business on Nov. 10 in Delray Beach.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective J. Vasquez at 954-828-5645 or you can call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
