MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front left its mark on South Florida Friday morning with lows in the mid to low fifties across the area.
Miami had a bottomed out at 55 degrees while Fort Lauderdale was a little colder coming in at 53 degrees. Not helping the chill was a north to northwest breeze about ten to fifteen miles per hour.
Friday morning will be the coldest with this front as the breeze will quickly turn to the northeast Friday afternoon and evening.
After struggling to get to seventy degrees Friday afternoon lows will be around 60 along the coast Saturday morning with a few areas inland dropping into the fifties again.
Sunday and Monday we will look forward to our next cold front which means temperatures will be near 80 degrees with a few showers developing Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.