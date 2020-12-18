MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat has stepped up to help those in need this holiday season.
As food insecurity continues to grow in South Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Heat, along with the Arison Family Foundation, has donated $1 million to Feeding South Florida.
At a time of the year where many families enjoy each other’s company over a big holiday meal, others are still struggling to put the bare minimum on the table.
Friday, the Miami HEAT, alongside Feeding South Florida and local politicians held a contactless drive-through food distribution at Tamiami Park to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 1,000 families received food at Friday’s distribution.
Food insecurity is an ongoing crisis in south Florida and HEAT fans are encouraged to “give the gift of food” during the holiday season.
To donate, visit HEAT.com/donate.
Click here to see more food distribution dates and locations from Feeding South Florida.
