MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins’ top three pass catchers are questionable for Sunday’s game against New England.
DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder), and Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who rank 1-2-3 in yards receiving this year, all practiced on a limited basis Friday.
Six other players are also listed as questionable, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip), Jerome Baker (knee), and Elandon Roberts (chest).
