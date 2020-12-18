LAKEWOOD RANCH (CBSMiami/AP) — Is Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger becoming a Florida Man?
Jagger recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. It is perched on the edge of a lake and close to its neighbors, with nearly 8,400 square feet under the roof.
The real estate firm that sold it is Michael Saunders & Company. It says the 77-year-old rock star paid $1.9 million for it in late October and put the title in Hamrick’s name.
Tina Ciaccio, the listing agent, said the couple never visited the home before buying it, but met with her online.
“It was very cool hearing Mick Jagger’s voice over the phone; that was neat,” Ciaccio told the Herald-Tribune. “But regardless, they really were a pleasure, a great couple to transact with.”
