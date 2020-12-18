HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — The City of Hialeah is distributing five thousand grocery gift cards on Friday.
Each card is worth $250.
The gift cards are being distributed at Hialeah Park Racing and Casino starting at 8:00 a.m.
Only residents of Hialeah who have faced financial hardship in 2020 due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive one.
They are only redeemable at the grocery stores indicated on the face of the card, Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.
Eligible residents must have their applications filled out, and bring a valid ID, like a Driver’s License.
