By CBSMiami.com Team
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — The City of Hialeah is distributing five thousand grocery gift cards on Friday.

Each card is worth $250.

The gift cards are being distributed at Hialeah Park Racing and Casino starting at 8:00 a.m.

Only residents of Hialeah who have faced financial hardship in 2020 due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive one.

They are only redeemable at the grocery stores indicated on the face of the card, Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.

Eligible residents must have their applications filled out, and bring a valid ID, like a Driver’s License.

