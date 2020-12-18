MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,000 new coronavirus infections, marking one of the highest daily increases in COVID-19 cases in five months.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,181,483.

There were another 96 deaths bringing the total to 20,690 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.75%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.34%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,461 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

The death toll is now 4,034.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 269,716.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.16%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.62%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,347 new cases and 3 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,763.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 125,338 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.35%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 34 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,969 cases and 32 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.62%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.47%.