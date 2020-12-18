The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) reminds residents who are experiencing emotional distress to call 2-1-1 for help or access 211Broward.org for a list of providers and professionals serving children and adults with behavioral health issues.

People contact the INFOLine for many different issues, such as:

feeling anxious or sad

disruptive behaviors

eating disorders

alcohol or drug use

feelings of depression or suicide

The 24-hour Behavioral Health INFOLine provides free, confidential emotional support, crisis intervention, and information and referrals to mental health services, substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, and other behavioral health services.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorizes the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit cscbroward.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.