MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was another foggy morning across South Florida on Thursday morning. Dense fog reduced visibility down to a mile or less in spots.
Temperatures were mild with mostly low 70s and upper 60s. It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
This afternoon and evening, a few showers may be possible and then the sweater weather arrives again.
A cold front will sweep in Thursday night and lows will fall to the low 50s overnight. Some inland areas may drop to the upper 40s.
Friday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.
This weekend will be beautiful with lows in the 60s and highs in low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
It stays pleasant through Monday when highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
A weak cold front arrives next Tuesday.
