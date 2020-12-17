Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front passing through South Florida Thursday evening will bring a brief return to cooler temperatures and low humidity.
Lows Thursday night will run about 15 degrees cooler than those of the past several nights.
Highs on Friday will struggle to reach the low 70s under bright, breezy sunshine.
By the weekend, winds will turn to the east helping to bring in some clouds, but also moderating temperatures with highs climbing back up to near 80 by Sunday.
It stays pleasant through Monday when highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
A weak cold front arrives next Tuesday.
You must log in to post a comment.