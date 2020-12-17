Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time this week, the City of Miami Police Department is giving back to the community during the holiday season by taking children shopping.
They held another shop-with-a-cop event and brought smiles to the faces of area children.
CBS4 photojournalist Peter Miranda captured all the smiles just in time for Christmas.
