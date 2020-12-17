MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man accused of brutally attacking another man with a hammer is now in jail and the vicious assault was caught on surveillance video.
Miami Beach police have released video of the attack which took place Sunday Dec. 13 along the 7400 block of Beach Service Road.
In the video, police say the man in orange, Jaime Vega, picks up a bicycle and throws it at another man sitting on a bicycle.
He then grabs a hammer, hits the victim and snatches his gold chain, before another man pulls him off, according to police.
Vega, 34, is charged with armed robbery and battery.
The victim of the attack is recovering.
