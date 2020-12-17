MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A fire killed as many as 240,000 chickens Thursday morning at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns each containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported at about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Caught On Cam: 3 People Arrested After Fight Over PlayStation 5 Running Out At Walmart

Florida Governor Ron Desantis Says Trump Loss Could Affect Florida

Nearly 20 Years Later, Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Death Of Woman Whose Body Was Found Floating Inside Suitcase On Biscayne River Canal

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)