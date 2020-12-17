MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Created out of necessity, a South Florida mom comes up with Dough Nation to keep children of all ages entertained and away from technology.

Dough Nation was created by Shannon Taccalite, an emergency room nurse and mother of four, whose children range in ages from 2 to 20.

“Dough Nation was born basically out of necessity. I was home with the kids on quarantine and I needed to keep them entertained, which is easier said than done with a two-year-old,” said Shannon.

One day, she decided to make the home-made dough, and her 2-year-old Demi caught on.

“So I looked up how to make your own Play-Doh and that kept her busy for 20-30 minutes, which was amazing,” she said.

So, Shannon got creative.

“It’s essentially a kit. It’s an all in one box. You have the dough, and you have all the accessories to kind of go with the theme with the dough. It all fits in a nice box which is double points for moms,” she said laughing.

As soon as Shannon started posting the kits on Instagram, she realized she had a business.

“So, it kind of took off from home. In the beginning, I was home and kind of ordering things online and it all came together now and people are loving it,” she said.

There are about 9 customized themes like construction, a mermaid kit, pirate kit and a few holiday-themed boxes as well.

“The black dough smells like dirt in this construction kit and I have one that smells like cut grass. Each kit comes with a little instruction and facts. Then you learn how to say the word in three different languages,” she explained.

Dough Nation is meant for children ages 3 and up and Shannon says she is thrilled to give kids another outlet to be creative, especially now.

“It really keeps kids off technology, TV, and the tablets. They are constantly on the computer with homeschool. It’s so nice to see people send me pictures of what their kids have created,” said Shannon.

Everyone is completely different and it is nice to see those little imaginations at work.

Shannon’s dream, when Covid19 is over, is to build a Dough Nation party store where kids can come in and get creative.

For more, visit doughnation.shop or on instagram: @doughnationinsta