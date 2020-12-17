OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for help identifying three men, captured on surveillance video, who were involved in a fight that left a man, armed with an AR-15 style rifle, dead in a flea market parking lot.
The fight and shooting took place the afternoon of Sunday Dec. 13 in the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
The men were described as white or Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and the video released on Thursday morning shows very clear and close up shots of their faces, although two of them are wearing masks.
WATCH: Surveillance Video From Flea Market Shooting
Detectives are hoping someone will recognize them or their vehicle.
The men took off in a black Escalade type vehicle in a southbound direction.
Detectives have not released any information about the victim.
If you recognize any of these men, call homicide Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
