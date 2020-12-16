Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Once President Donald Trump leaves the White House, it’s been rumored that he will move to Mar-a-Lago, but that might not happen if some of his neighbors have a say.
A letter from a lawyer representing those neighbors was delivered to Palm Beach City officials which tells President Trump, Mar-a-Lago cannot be his permanent residence.
Back in 1993, Trump signed an agreement in which club members were banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s suites and he also assured the town council he would not live there.
A Trump spokesman says there’s no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his permanent residence.
You must log in to post a comment.