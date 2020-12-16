Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police detectives announced Wednesday that the man wanted for sucker-punching an elderly man is now in custody in West Palm Beach.
Police say Reginald Huff Junior punched the 70-year-old man last month, while he was crossing the street in front of the Walgreens.
Investigators say Huff walked off after the attack, leaving the elderly man hurting in the street.
A good Samaritan recorded him walking away.
Police said Huff is being held in West Palm on unrelated charges.
You must log in to post a comment.