MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida Water Management District, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the mysterious death of a manatee, after reports state the sea cow had been beheaded.

However, CBS4 has learned the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission (FWC) is actually responsible for the state of the manatee.

FWC says after the dead manatee was found in the canal, it chopped up the manatee for necropsy and the pieces floated down stream. “The state of the manatee was due to necropsy”, according to FWC.

The results of the necropsy are pending.

According to a statement released by SFWMD, “On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a deceased manatee upstream of the S-27 flood control structure in Miami-Dade County. FWC is reviewing necropsy findings and other information to determine the cause of death.”

According to SFWMD, the S-27 gate does have a manatee protection feature just like its other floodgates.

“An examination by SFWMD of the manatee protection feature installed on the S-27 gate determined the feature is functioning properly upon inspection, and we are working with FWC to review the matter.”

The manatee protection feature at flood control structures consist of bumpers or sensors which alert the system of a manatee’s presence and won’t allow the gate to close.

SFWMD also says it cares deeply about protecting manatees and wildlife.