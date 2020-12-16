MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state began offering coronavirus Pfizer vaccines to residents and staff.

John Knox Village, a retirement community in Pompano Beach, was among the first in Florida to offer vaccinations to its residents.

There are 90 residents and 80 staff who planned on getting vaccinated on Wednesday.

The vaccinations are voluntary and CBS4 has learned that nearly all residents are taking part.

Just as 88-year-old Vera Leip was about to be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine, it was delayed until 1 p.m., apparently, so the governor could be there.

“As a nation, we need a lot of education. We need to help people understand the shared risk,” said Bill Pickhardt, Chief Operating Officer at John Knox Village.

The National Guard arrived before sun up to begin preparing to administer the vaccines.

CBS4 has learned that they started defrosting the vaccines at 2 a.m. and that the National Guard came in with special freezers.