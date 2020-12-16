MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hospital staff at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach received the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

“It’s a very wonderful, exciting day,” said Robert Goldszer, the Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai, who rolled up his sleeves to get the vaccination Wednesday morning. “It’s a huge impact for our community, huge impact for the world.”

The first group to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine included doctors, nurses, and environmental service employees like security and cafeteria workers.

Mount Sinai’s President and CEO, Steven Sonenreich, also got the shot.

“I feel great. I actually feel a little emotional,” he said. “I’ve been in healthcare for 45 years and I would say this is the number one thing that I’ve ever been associated with.”

Healthcare workers in South Florida are first to get the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine. People and staff at nursing homes will be next in line to get the shot.

In total, Florida got more than 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The first shipments arrived at Memorial Regional Healthcare System in Broward County and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Monday and Tuesday.

The two healthcare systems are sharing some of their doses with hospitals across South Florida.

Even with more doses on the way, healthcare workers are reminding people to continue taking precautions, while ensuring them the vaccine is safe to use.

“Please, get vaccinated as quickly as you can,” said Goldszer. “We need to keep getting more and more supply. People need to get vaccinated. People need to really stem this infection down. This is a safe effective way.”