MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,541 new coronavirus infections and 125 additional deaths in the state.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,155,335.
Total deaths increased to 20,490.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.28%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.20%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,375 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,017.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 264,673.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.96%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.66%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,371 new cases and 7 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,757.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 122,883 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.51% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.41%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 22 new cases and 2 additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,890 cases and 30 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.17%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.57%.
