By CBSMiami.com Team
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A two-vehicle hit and run crash turned deadly for one driver after slamming into a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

It happened at NW 77th Street and 14th Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Miami-Dade police detective Khristopher Welch, the driver of black sedan struck a white car, which caused the driver to careen into the front gate of the home.

The driver of the black vehicle ran from the scene.

The driver of the white car was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Police have not released any other information.

