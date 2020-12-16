MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida tradition returns on Wednesday but with a much different look.

It’s the annual CAMACOL holiday gift basket giveaway. In years past, hundreds of people would line up for hours to first receive a voucher and then return at a later date to receive the coveted holiday basket filled with food for a bountiful holiday meal.

This year, however, there are no more vouchers and no more standing in line. It’s a drive-thru only event, taking place on the east side of Marlins Park, located at 1390 NW 5th Street.

The event is being held in partnership with the Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

“I am delighted to have joined forces with the Miami Marlins, an organization which, now more than ever, is front and center for our community. I would also like to express my personal appreciation to all of our family of sponsors and members. And recognize the laudable efforts of Pedro Mesa, from Sedano’s Supermarkets, Chair of our ‘Jabas Committee’, and to our CAMACOL Board”, Jose L. Chi, President, CAMACOL.

Cars can begin lining up at 12:00 p.m. and the event is scheduled to last until all of the gift baskets have been distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families without vehicles are encouraged to carpool. Make sure to bring proof of address if there are different families in a car and limit two family representatives per car.

“This year has been challenging for our community, and we continue to stand with our neighbors as we look to end the year contributing to our holiday food security needs,” said Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Miami Marlins Foundation. “We are excited to team with CAMACOL, an organization who shares a commitment to serve our community and host this great event at Marlins Park this year.”