MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools is investigating a teacher who was allegedly watching porn during a remote learning session.
A video, which was posted on Twitter, shows South Broward High School social science teacher Michael Braeseke sitting at a desk looking down when pornographic sounds are heard.
CBS4 news partner, the Miami Herald was first to report the story.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Governor Ron Desantis Says Trump Loss Could Affect Florida
Broward Schools Moving To More Traditional Classroom Format For 2nd Semester
Cold Case Arrest: Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Death Of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Floating In Biscayne River Canal
Broward County Public Schools released the following statement regarding their investigation:
“Broward County Public Schools takes all matters and allegations involving the safety of students and staff very seriously. When school leaders were made aware of the alleged teacher misconduct during a virtual class, they took immediate action and began to look into allegations and follow proper protocols prior to social media posts. The incident and allegations were reported to the District’s Special Investigative Unit to initiate an internal investigation. The District and school administration remain committed to the safety and emotional well-being of students.”
You must log in to post a comment.