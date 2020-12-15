POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two violent fugitives who escaped a Tennessee prison and were caught in South Florida will not fight to stay here.

Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen were in court on Tuesday and both waived their right to an extradition hearing.

The pair was caught in Pompano Beach on Sunday night, more than two days after they escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, according to authorities.

After escaping Friday morning, Brown and Osteen kidnapped, blindfolded and carjacked a Kentucky Highway Department employee.

They also kidnapped a second victim, stole his car and money and left him tied up inside his Tennessee home for 16 hours.

Detectives say they also both confessed to committing multiple residential burglaries, attempting to steal firearms in anticipation of a possible shootout with law enforcement.

On Sunday morning, BSO deputies in the Pompano Beach district spotted the stolen vehicle from Tennessee being driven by the fugitives.

Both men were spotted in a parking lot at 615 N. Ocean Blvd. and the men fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, deputies arrested Robert Brown without incident. The other escapee, Christopher Osteen, managed to get away. BSO established a large perimeter, and about five hours later, deputies located Osteen at about 8:15 p.m. hiding under a trailer.

“The men and women of BSO responded to an imminent threat in our community and did so flawlessly, removing two highly dangerous fugitives from our streets and back into the hands of justice,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “Our efforts to safeguard Broward County residents is a never ending mission.”

BSO investigators said Brown and Osteen intended to steal a boat and flee the country.

Both men had been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

Brown, 36, is serving an 18-year sentence for rape, kidnapping, burglary and theft. Osteen, 34, is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary and assault.

They face additional charges stemming from their escape from the minimum security annex of the prison in Tiptonville, Tennessee, authorities said.

Bond was denied for both fugitives.