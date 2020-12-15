  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Ron DeSantis, Vaccines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FDA could grant emergency use authorization for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week and Governor Ron DeSantis says he expects shipments will go out almost immediately.

The governor announced that another 450,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were expected over the next few weeks.

But those shipments are on hold because of production issues.

DeSantis says an announcement on how the state will handle vaccinations for nursing home residents will come Wednesday.

On Tuesday, DeSantis held a press conference at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach to discuss the importance of keeping businesses open in Florida.

