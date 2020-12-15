MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police say they’re cracking down on gun violence after an alarming rise so far this year.

Officers showed off several of the steps they’re taking to keep you safe which include Crime Stoppers, Robbery Intervention Detail (RID), Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and the Gun Bounty Program.

The Gun Bounty Program allows residents to get a $1,000 reward for turning someone in with an illegal gun, if that person is arrested and the gun is recovered. All tips are anonymous.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Man Killed In Shooting At Oakland Park Flea Market

Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking

Broward Schools Moving To More Traditional Classroom Format For 2nd Semester

The Gun Bounty Program is responsible for removing 28 guns off the streets and led to 27 arrests this year.

Since the inception of the program 13 years ago, 1,064 guns have been seized and there have been 696 arrests.

There have also been 2,307 guns impounded this year.

Miami-Dade police also say its Homicide Street Violence Task Force is responsible for 176 arrests, 25 apprehensions, 19 federal indictments, 12 criminal complaints, 36 pending indictments, 191 firearms seized and 134 search warrants.

If you have information on a person who owns a gun illegally, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).