MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 29-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is charged with two counts of attempted felony murder and one charge of aggravated assault after stabbing his girlfriend and throwing a child out the window.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when Pierre Francois’ mother woke up and found him in a rage.
She told deputies he began attacking her before telling her to lay down. That’s when she said he walked away and went after the mother of his child and the baby.
Investigators found a knife on the floor at the scene.
Officials say the woman was stabbed by Francois and will never be able to see again. The child also suffered life-threatening injuries when she was thrown out of a window of the home.
Both remain in the hospital.
A judge set bail at $550,000 for Francois.
