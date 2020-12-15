MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in jail after Miami Beach police say he made anti-semitic threats against people outside an ice cream shop.

According to police, Lamont Collins began yelling and threatening people in the area of Lincoln Road and Michigan Avenue on Sunday.

A tweet by the Anti-Defamation League of Florida reads, “Horrified that a Jewish man and his son were subject to #antisemitic threats in Miami Beach on the 4th night of Hanukkah.”

Collins left before police arrived but he was found a few hours later and arrested.

When officers searched his backpack, they found two hunting knives.

Collins is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held on $3,500 bond.

The State Attorney’s Office will review the case to see if he’ll also be charged with a hate crime.