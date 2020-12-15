MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Memorial Hospital is expected to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer -BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

The Jackson Health System is one of five Florida health systems among the first to receive the vaccine. Memorial Healthcare Systems in Broward County received its first shipment of 19,500 doses on Monday and began inoculating some of its frontline health care workers almost immediately.

UF Health in Jacksonville and Tampa General Hospital also received their shipment on Monday but Jackson Health and Advent Health in Orlando are expected to receive their shipments on Tuesday.

Pfizer sent the vaccine to 145 sites in 50 states.

“I think it best for everyone over to take the vaccine,” said Dr Mary Sokoloski. She said she is grateful Jackson Memorial Hospital will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine. “I think the more that get it the better.”

However, Dr. Alnuss Ammar, a surgeon, said he is going to wait.

“I just want to wait and see what happens. If it shows it is super effective I would take it,” said Dr. Ammar.

Since March, health care workers have been under tremendous stress.

“This has been long awaited for and brings sadness also. Just thinking about all the patients who died, that could have been vaccinated and this could have prevented their deaths,” said Dr. Ari Ciment, Pulmonogist.

Dr. Ciment has been on the frontlines of the pandemic since the very beginning. He will be one of the first to receive a COVID shot at Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

“The risk benefit ratio by far favors taking a vaccine that can potentially protect you from deadly disease which we see every day,” said Dr. Ciment.

Over 300 employees at Mt. Sinai Medical Center have registered to get a vaccine.

“We anticipate initially about 15-hundred vaccines with JMH, but beyond that we are really not sure yet,” said Angel Pallin, Chief Operating Officer at Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

Memorial Healthcare Systems hope to vaccinate up to 1,200 front line employees a day.

“Now for the first time we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Aurelio Fernandez, CEO.

Pfizer said nearly 3 million doses should be given in this first week nationwide.