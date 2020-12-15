MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With more people shopping online and sending gifts to loved ones who can’t come home because of the pandemic, experts say shop early.
Here are some important deadlines if you are shipping within the U.S. and want gifts delivered by December 25th.
The deadline for ground shipping is Tuesday, Dec. 15 for UPS, FedEx, and USPS.
First-class mail deadline is Dec. 18.
You have until Dec. 19 to ship via priority mail through the postal service.
You can ship as late as Dec. 22 for UPS and FedEx second day air.
The final day is Dec. 23 for UPS next day air and FedEx priority overnight.
