Filed Under:Alyssa Cabrera, Jyselle Nia Munoz, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Teens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for a couple of teenage girls who have been missing since Sunday.

Alyssa Cabrera, 16 and 15-yr-old Jyselle Nia Munoz went missing from The Winston apartment complex, police said.

It is unknown if they left together or are traveling together.

Police describe Alyssa as a white female, 5’1”, 95 lbs, brown hair & brown eyes.

Jyselle is described as a white female, 5’1”, 105 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

Please contact Detective Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200 with any information.

Comments