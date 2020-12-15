Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for a couple of teenage girls who have been missing since Sunday.
Alyssa Cabrera, 16 and 15-yr-old Jyselle Nia Munoz went missing from The Winston apartment complex, police said.
It is unknown if they left together or are traveling together.
Police describe Alyssa as a white female, 5’1”, 95 lbs, brown hair & brown eyes.
Jyselle is described as a white female, 5’1”, 105 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.
Please contact Detective Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200 with any information.
