By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FDLE, Local TV, Miami News, Rebekah Jones

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – New calls Tuesday night for an investigation into the search of a former Florida COVID data scientist’s home.

A group of Florida Congress members, all Democrats, sent a letter to the state’s chief inspector general.

They want to know more about what led the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to show up at the home of Rebekah Jones in Tallahassee, taking her computer and other property.

She’s now accused of hacking into a state system to communicate with her former colleagues.

But Tuesday the FDLE chief insisted there’s no way Jones could have been personally targeted for that search, even after the breach set off alerts at the Florida Department of Health.

Jones was fired after claiming the department of health was manipulating COVID data to support the governor’s reopening plan.

CBSMiami.com Team

