MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 9,411 new coronavirus infections and 94 additional deaths in the state.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,143,794.
Total deaths increased to 20,365.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.64%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.19%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,160 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,005.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 262,298.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.02%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.72%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 672 new cases and 3 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,750.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 121,512 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.49%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 29 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,868 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.73%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.74%.
