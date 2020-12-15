Comments (4)
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cameras were rolling at a South Florida Walmart when a fight broke out because the store ran out of a popular gaming system.
According to police in Doral, it happened last Thursday after a family got agitated Walmart no longer had PlayStation 5s in stock.
Police said the situation escalated to the point a woman holding a baby punched a female officer, causing her to fall to the ground.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Man Killed In Shooting At Oakland Park Flea Market
Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking
Broward Schools Moving To More Traditional Classroom Format For 2nd Semester
Three people were arrested.
The baby was turned over to her grandmother.
You must log in to post a comment.