By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cameras were rolling at a South Florida Walmart when a fight broke out because the store ran out of a popular gaming system.

According to police in Doral, it happened last Thursday after a family got agitated Walmart no longer had PlayStation 5s in stock.

Police said the situation escalated to the point a woman holding a baby punched a female officer, causing her to fall to the ground.

Three people were arrested.

The baby was turned over to her grandmother.

