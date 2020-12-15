Comments
MARGATE (CBSMiami) – An apartment building in Margate suffered major structural damage when a car slammed into the building and left behind a giant gaping hole.
Video from Chopper 4 shows the damage left behind.
According to Margate police, nobody was hurt and the driver did remain on the scene.
It’s not known what led to the crash.
