By CBSMiami.com Team
Margate

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – An apartment building in Margate suffered major structural damage when a car slammed into the building and left behind a giant gaping hole.

Video from Chopper 4 shows the damage left behind.

According to Margate police, nobody was hurt and the driver did remain on the scene.

It’s not known what led to the crash.

 

