MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Wynwood Walls Museum, which has been closed since mid-March because of the COVID pandemic, will be reopening this week.
But there will be some changes to the popular open air gallery.
Due to social distancing, visitors will now have to go online and reserve a time and ticket to visit the property.
Beginning next year there will an admission fee to enter.
