MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a comfortably cool start to the work week on Monday morning with low 60s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Some western suburbs including Kendall dipped down to the upper 50s earlier this morning. It is milder across the Keys with the low 70s.

Some patchy dense fog developed across inland areas due to calm or light winds and low level moisture. Visibility was low in spots.

It was also dry this morning and should stay dry throughout the day.

It will warm up to the low 80s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers.

Highs remain in the low 80s on Wednesday with the chance of spotty showers.

The rain chance increases a bit on Thursday ahead of our a weak cold front.

Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and by Friday morning we’ll wake up with the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend we’ll enjoy cooler morning and pleasant afternoons with highs in the upper 70s through Saturday and Sunday.