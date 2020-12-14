MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are looking to start a second run at an NBA finals appearance. The team is scheduled to play the first of two preseason games Monday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena, but there won’t be any fans there.
Season ticket holders were notified last week that no fans will be allowed in the stands for games at AAA for the start of the upcoming season.
“At this time, the amount of games we will host without fans is unknown. Believe me, I’m not happy being the bearer of this news,” said Eric Woolworth, VP Business Operations wrote in an email to season ticket holders.
Woolworth added that he was optimistic that fans would be welcomed back at some point in 2021 but couldn’t say when.
The Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m.
The Heat will also face off against the Pelicans in their regular season home opener on Christmas Day.
