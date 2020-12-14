BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has announced its making changes to its classrooms for the second semester.
“It will be more of the traditional format where teachers will be interacting with their students in front of a classroom. That means that the teachers in the classroom, to the greatest extent possible,” said Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie. “We’re not gonna have them teaching online and teaching in the classroom simultaneously.”
Runcie shared that video on social media, asking parents to fill out a survey about their plans for the second semester.
The survey will be open through next Monday.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Man Killed In Shooting At Oakland Park Flea Market
Escaped Prison Inmates From Tennessee Captured In South Florida
Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking
The superintendent added that in the two months since schools have been open, it’s clear they’re not a significant source of spread.
You must log in to post a comment.