  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward Schools, Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has announced its making changes to its classrooms for the second semester.

“It will be more of the traditional format where teachers will be interacting with their students in front of a classroom. That means that the teachers in the classroom, to the greatest extent possible,” said Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie. “We’re not gonna have them teaching online and teaching in the classroom simultaneously.”

Runcie shared that video on social media, asking parents to fill out a survey about their plans for the second semester.

The survey will be open through next Monday.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Man Killed In Shooting At Oakland Park Flea Market
Escaped Prison Inmates From Tennessee Captured In South Florida
Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking

The superintendent added that in the two months since schools have been open, it’s clear they’re not a significant source of spread.

CBSMiami.com Team

Comments