MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Tamarac are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man kills his wife, mother-in law and then himself.

“They were really nice people. And we didn’t know them very well but she was always had a wonderful smile,” neighbor Elizabeth Dacord said. “And the kids were always playing with her and she stayed at home, took care of them. We didn’t see him too much.”

It all happened Saturday morning at around 7 a.m.

Tamarac police and SWAT team members responded to gun shots heard.

When they entered this Tamarac home, a man and a woman were found dead inside.

Police said another woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officials have identified this man this 39-year-old man as Clody Sylverne.

“It’s very hard. He was a good guy. To be honest, a good guy,” said close family friend Jimmy Chrisponte.

Chrisponte was in tears when he had just learned the news Saturday morning.

“He was my best friend. Two months ago I was just with him and his wife, celebrating over there at Sawgrass Mall, eating,” Chrisponte said.

The children ages 4, 8 and 11 now left without parents.

Dacord said the family was just “always very pleasant.”