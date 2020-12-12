MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A service dog that was stolen in Davie on Friday, along with its owner’s vehicle, was reunited with its owner on Saturday.
The nine-year-old bullmastiff mix named Odin was taken from a Chevron gas station at 3100 West Davie Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.
Odin was taken along with a blue, 2013 F-150 STX double cabin truck.
On Saturday, the truck was spotted at an apartment complex located in Fort Lauderdale and Odin was still in the parked vehicle.
No word if police have identified a suspect in the theft of the truck.
