The affected buildings were:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The precautionary boil water order that was in place for four downtown Miami buildings has been lifted.
Met 1, 300 S Biscayne Boulevard
Muze, 340 SE 3 Street
South East Financial, 200 S Biscayne Boulevard
Citi Group Center, 201 S Biscayne Boulevard
Should residents have any questions or concerns about their water service, they are urged to call the 24-hour Communications Center at 305-274-9272.
